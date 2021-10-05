Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Separately, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. 4,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,592. The stock has a market cap of $237.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $20,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,709,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 745,685 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,606,000 after buying an additional 524,349 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,559,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

