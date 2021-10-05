Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Raymond James

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $121.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEIS. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $100.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $586,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 113.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 32,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,842,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

