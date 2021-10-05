Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,500 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 117.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLP opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $653.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 53.78%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLP. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Collins Stewart began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $88,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,878.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $243,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,728 shares of company stock valued at $411,299. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

