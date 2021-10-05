Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $105,000 Position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 105.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

SIFY stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. Sify Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

SIFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Sify Technologies Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.