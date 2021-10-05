Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $107,000 Position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter.

TTP stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

