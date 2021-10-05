Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $110,000 Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $8,135,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 31.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $898.30 million, a P/E ratio of 66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

