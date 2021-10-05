Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 1,642.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 149.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 46,562 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 211,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOV opened at $94.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.64. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average is $107.79.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

