Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 660 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 34.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $246,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $112,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,875 shares of company stock worth $3,483,538 over the last 90 days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.