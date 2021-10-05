Advisor Partners LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

GTLS opened at $200.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.38 and its 200-day moving average is $158.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.12.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

