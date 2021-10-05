Advisor Partners LLC Has $253,000 Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 14.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 141.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,707,000 after buying an additional 248,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 9.6% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,807.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American States Water

