Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,817,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,675. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

NYSE PAYC opened at $494.60 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $515.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $471.09 and a 200-day moving average of $399.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

