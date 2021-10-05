Advisor Partners LLC Sells 52 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $272.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.98. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $149.55 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.