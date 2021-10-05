Advisor Partners LLC Sells 69 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,381,000 after buying an additional 328,305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $81,196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,917,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after buying an additional 215,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Stamps.com news, insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $5,456,518.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $825,240.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,867 shares of company stock valued at $59,357,671 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STMP. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $329.61 on Tuesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $329.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

