Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 298.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,778,000 after purchasing an additional 150,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 542,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In related news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $123,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,969,364.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $134,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,333 shares of company stock worth $6,418,639. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

