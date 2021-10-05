Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 577,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 82,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

WHR stock opened at $205.33 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $171.33 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.81 and its 200-day moving average is $225.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

