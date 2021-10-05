Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 72,790 Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTLY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.07.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 13.81 on Tuesday. Oatly Group AB has a 12 month low of 13.75 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

