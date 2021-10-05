Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 43 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Globant by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $271.87 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $173.34 and a 52-week high of $332.79. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

