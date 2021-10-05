Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

