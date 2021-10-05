Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.68 and last traded at $112.48. 22,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,931,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.62.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,037 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,506,000 after acquiring an additional 589,722 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

