AGF Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,503 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

