AGF Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after buying an additional 1,775,268 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,730,000 after buying an additional 51,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,791,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

LSTR opened at $156.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.63 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.87.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

