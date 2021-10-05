AGF Investments LLC Purchases 337 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NewMarket stock opened at $350.61 on Tuesday. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $297.29 and a 1-year high of $432.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.93.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

