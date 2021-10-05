AGF Investments LLC Sells 764 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,533,000 after purchasing an additional 211,530 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,933,000 after acquiring an additional 338,522 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,234,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,589,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,046,000 after acquiring an additional 223,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.31.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

