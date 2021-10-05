AGF Investments LLC Takes $583,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 92,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,209.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $195.06 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.51 and its 200 day moving average is $206.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

