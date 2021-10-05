AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 33,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 372,420 shares.The stock last traded at $9.18 and had previously closed at $8.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AiHuiShou International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AiHuiShou International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,415,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,278,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,163,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth approximately $7,476,000. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

