AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.80. 2,903,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average session volume of 683,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth about $874,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth about $817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 80,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 310.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 261,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.