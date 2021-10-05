Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $5.05 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

