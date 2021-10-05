Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.54% of Akoustis Technologies worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

AKTS stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $462.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $173,180. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.