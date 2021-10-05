Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.80. 87,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,584,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.45 billion, a PE ratio of 284.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

