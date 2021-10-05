Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $920,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 141,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.62. 203,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,425. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

