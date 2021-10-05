Alaethes Wealth LLC Invests $170,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,666,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 133,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 53,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. cut their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,742. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.58. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

