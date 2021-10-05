Alaethes Wealth LLC Invests $551,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

NTR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.44. 91,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,465. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $68.19.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

