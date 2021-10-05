Alaethes Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alaethes Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $127.46. 59,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.82. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

