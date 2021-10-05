Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AA. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

NYSE:AA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,379. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.52. Alcoa has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $52.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,485,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

