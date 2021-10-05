Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Dalal Street LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Dalal Street LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,878 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 21.1% of Dalal Street LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dalal Street LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $58,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.34.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $142.56. 350,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,899,855. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

