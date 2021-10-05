Alitas (ALT) Price Reaches $11.13 on Top Exchanges

Alitas (CURRENCY:ALT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Alitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.13 or 0.00021969 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alitas has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Alitas has a market cap of $667.51 million and $3.99 million worth of Alitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,639.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $585.62 or 0.01156452 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.63 or 0.00388286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00304229 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001101 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014089 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00046082 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003423 BTC.

About Alitas

ALT is a coin. Alitas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Alitas’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Altcoin is a crypto coin based on the OMNI protocol, issued on the Bitcoin blockchain as a coloured coin. “

