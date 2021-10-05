Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,300 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 348,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $103,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $3,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,584,405 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $668,092,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at about $73,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at about $26,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at about $26,343,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at about $23,281,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

