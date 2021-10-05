AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

