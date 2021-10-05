Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €233.00 ($274.12) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allianz has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €227.58 ($267.75).

Shares of ALV opened at €194.84 ($229.22) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €197.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €208.97. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

