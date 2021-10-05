Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALIZY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Commerzbank upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. Allianz has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

