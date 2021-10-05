Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) CMO Rafael Amado Sells 11,507 Shares of Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
ALLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
