Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) CMO Rafael Amado Sells 11,507 Shares of Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,132,000 after purchasing an additional 751,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,189,000 after purchasing an additional 645,613 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after purchasing an additional 625,071 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

