AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 287,577 shares.The stock last traded at $22.82 and had previously closed at $25.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AlloVir from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.77.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 5,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $148,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $270,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,355 shares of company stock valued at $845,533. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AlloVir by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AlloVir by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AlloVir by 108,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

