AllSafe Hits Market Capitalization of $324,693.93 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $324,693.93 and $51.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00049614 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

