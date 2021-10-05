AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,651 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. South State CORP. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $188.95 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $126.80 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.59.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

