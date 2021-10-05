AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 223.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,687 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,505,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,234,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,045,000 after acquiring an additional 607,012 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,946,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,978,000 after acquiring an additional 405,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,321 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

