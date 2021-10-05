AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,758 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 560.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $16,324,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,836 shares of company stock worth $1,925,572. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

