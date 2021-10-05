AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,261 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $144.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day moving average of $164.60. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.58.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.