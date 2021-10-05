AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,507 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 666.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 209,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,003,000 after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

KMB opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.09 and its 200 day moving average is $134.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

