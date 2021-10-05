Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €31.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.83 ($55.10).

Get Alstom alerts:

ALO stock opened at €31.60 ($37.18) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €34.41 and a 200 day moving average of €40.14. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.