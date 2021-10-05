Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALSMY shares. raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Alstom alerts:

ALSMY stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Alstom has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Alstom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.